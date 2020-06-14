Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Podcasts

Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
arrow_forward
SA Teen Entrepreneur-Youth Day (16th June 2020)

SA Teen Entrepreneur-Youth Day (16th June 2020)

14 June 2020 11:11 PM

Lydia Zingoni, Founder and Director: SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation on the exciting NPO SA Teen entrepreneur Trust that has a number of programs that are aimed at teens and in particular those in High Schools and outside this framework, focusing on instilling a culture of entrepreneurship and Community Entrepreneurs societies.


More episodes from Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks

Former SARS boss hits center of "rogue unit" storm

14 June 2020 10:53 PM

Tell all interview with Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS  Boss: Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tabaco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade, hits center of "rogue unit" storm calling on police and prosecutors to act against spies, journalists and players in the tobacco industry he implicated in serious criminal conduct in 2014.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Professor part of history after covid-19 RNA extracted

14 June 2020 10:38 PM

Prof Anthony Turton, Professor of Environmental Management: Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) made history in South Africa last week becoming the first to extract COVID-19 RNA from various sewage samples in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid SA 100 Days Reflections – Today into the future

14 June 2020 10:37 PM

Professor Francois Venter, senior member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) | Head of the Ezintsha health unit at the University of the Witwatersrand in reflection of Covid-19 since the first positive case to hit SA, (100 days marking Friday 12th June), and the future, which is now calling to stop mass Covid-19 testing from top Ministerial Advisory Committee and scientists.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Collins Khosa and George Floyd #BlackLivesMatterSA in SA

7 June 2020 11:42 PM

Crossing over to Los Angeles, XPat Bradley Steyn, Anti-Apartheid Struggle Hero | Geo-political Risk and National Security expert | Author: The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit who was shot in last week’s LA rally, joined by Siya Jentile, Chairperson of NotInMyName who kicked off SA protests on Friday against law enforcement brutality on the uprising of international as well as local protests now specifically around South Africa’s dark history.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Accidental Mayor: Herman Mashaba and the Battle for Johannesburg

7 June 2020 11:25 PM

Tell All interview with Herman Mashaba, Founder of The People’s Dialogue | Former Mayor of Johannesburg referred to as The Disruptive Mayor on Carte Blanche earlier this evening on his new book as well as follow up statement to #BlackLivesMatter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'David taking on Goliath' VS the Government in the case to win 2020

7 June 2020 10:57 PM

Guest 1: Reyno De Beer, President: Liberty Fighters Network on last Monday’s court ruling by High court Judge Norman Davis who ruled that the national lock down regulations for level 3 and 4 were "irrational", unconstitutional and invalid”, and what this “’David VS Goliath' case now faces with the backlash from government.

Guest 2: Joselynn Fember, Attorney and Managing Partner at J Fember Attorney in Sandton explaining the follow up appeal and potential actions from cabinet around the lock-down regulations as determined in the winning verdict by the Liberty Fighters Network. What we do know is that government extended the State of Disaster by a month to 15 July in response.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dirty Tobacco

31 May 2020 11:39 PM

Although marijuana has been legalized and the equally dangerous substance being alcohol ban lifted in South Africa, today the deputy minister declared a proposal for 100% ban on smoking in public for South Africa, for an extra twist in lockdown Covid because it is World No Tobacco Day (today, 31 May 2020).

We chat about spies, Lies and Mega­Profits as exposed in this new book.

Guest: Telita Snyckers, author of Dirty Tobacco |  tax and customs lawyer who holds a master’s degree in Constitutional law and fundamental human rights has worked closely with Pravin Gordhan and Ivan Pillay during her tenure at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new bottom of the bottle – Covid 19

31 May 2020 11:36 PM

Maurice Smithers, Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA), on lifting the ban on one of the most frightening mind-altering substance for South Africans, and at what may probably be the worst time to do so, in light of the stay home affects such as domestic violence, including adherence to Covid safety regulations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

91-year-old veteran to raise R108 million to feed the hungry - #ProudlySA

31 May 2020 10:22 PM

Solly Krok, one of South Africa’s iconic citizens, has committed to raising R108 million from international and local communities to help feed vulnerable people in South Africa, coinciding with his 91st birthday which took place on the 28 May 2020.

Contributions to Keep the Wolf from the Door can be made by EFT to the below account with a tax benefit which can be enjoyed by corporate donors.

Bank:                           First National Bank
Account Name:            Afrika Tikkun NPC
Account Number:         62196064100
Branch Code:               261251
Swift Code:                  FIRNZAJJXXX
Reference:                   “Keep the wolf from the door”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

