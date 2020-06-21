Stuart Taylor, Award winning stand up comedian, MC, entertainer, magician, actor and tv host on his latest on line Father’s Day show #LearnerHusband for some Father’s Day fun insights into the man brain.
Brad Shorkend - Co-Chief Executive Officer: 'STILL HUMAN' ...agitator, thought provoker, executive and business wingman, high performance junkie, leader, entrepreneur, innovator & curiosity bad-ass on his latest talk 'WTF' –and as based on his book, 'Still human' as we ask 'What the Future?'
Endorsed by Siya Kolisi, we are joined by co-founders of #BoysForAction, both 18 years old Daanyaal Ballim, depth head boy of st John’s college and Wanagwa Nyasulu, Executive Head of Student Wellness of St Stithians college on an initiative that stretches across nine South African boys schools to unite against GBV for a proudly SA Father’s Day.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Small Business Development on the impact, strategy, and objectives moving forward nearly three months later for South Africa's small business shutdown now being moved into an advanced level 3.
Story of the week if not 2020, is the breakthrough Covid-19 Dexamethasone RECOVERY trial treatment discovered by Oxford University in Britain.
We are joined by Dr. Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health who followed up in a second statement on Friday around the department’s “excitement” on the drug that is, in fact, manufactured in South Africa.
Lydia Zingoni, Founder and Director: SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation on the exciting NPO SA Teen entrepreneur Trust that has a number of programs that are aimed at teens and in particular those in High Schools and outside this framework, focusing on instilling a culture of entrepreneurship and Community Entrepreneurs societies.
Tell all interview with Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Boss: Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tabaco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade, hits center of "rogue unit" storm calling on police and prosecutors to act against spies, journalists and players in the tobacco industry he implicated in serious criminal conduct in 2014.
Prof Anthony Turton, Professor of Environmental Management: Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) made history in South Africa last week becoming the first to extract COVID-19 RNA from various sewage samples in the country.
Professor Francois Venter, senior member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) | Head of the Ezintsha health unit at the University of the Witwatersrand in reflection of Covid-19 since the first positive case to hit SA, (100 days marking Friday 12th June), and the future, which is now calling to stop mass Covid-19 testing from top Ministerial Advisory Committee and scientists.
Crossing over to Los Angeles, XPat Bradley Steyn, Anti-Apartheid Struggle Hero | Geo-political Risk and National Security expert | Author: The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela's Spy Unit who was shot in last week's LA rally, joined by Siya Jentile, Chairperson of NotInMyName who kicked off SA protests on Friday against law enforcement brutality on the uprising of international as well as local protests now specifically around South Africa's dark history.