LearnerHusband

Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
No Items to show
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues Taxi commuters on Monday were left stranded as Santaco embarked on a shutdown. 22 June 2020 9:08 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday. 21 June 2020 4:31 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don't have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
'It's very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted "unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain". 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
#LearnerHusband

#LearnerHusband

21 June 2020 11:29 PM

Stuart Taylor, Award winning stand up comedian, MC, entertainer, magician, actor and tv host on his latest on line Father’s Day show #LearnerHusband for some Father’s Day fun insights into the man brain.


WTF: Still Human

21 June 2020 11:25 PM

Brad Shorkend - Co-Chief Executive Officer: ‘STILL HUMAN’ ...agitator, thought provoker, executive and business wingman, high performance junkie, leader, entrepreneur, innovator & curiosity bad-ass on his latest talk ‘WTF’ –and as based on his book,  ‘Still human’ as we ask ‘What the Future?’

Future Fathers

21 June 2020 11:20 PM

Endorsed by Siya Kolisi, we are joined by co-founders of #BoysForAction, both 18 years old Daanyaal Ballim, depth head boy of st John’s college and Wanagwa Nyasulu, Executive Head of Student Wellness of St Stithians college on an initiative that stretches across nine South African boys schools to unite against  GBV for a proudly SA Father’s Day.

Follow and get involved with BoysForAction:

insta - boysforaction_
Twitter - boysforaction
boysforaction1@gmail.com

Business as usual? ‘Advanced level 3’ lock down

21 June 2020 11:16 PM

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Small Business Development on the impact, strategy, and objectives moving forward nearly three months later for South Africa’s small business shutdown now being moved into an advanced level 3.

Covid-19 miracle: Dexamethasone

21 June 2020 9:40 PM

Story of the week if not 2020, is the breakthrough Covid-19 Dexamethasone RECOVERY trial treatment discovered by Oxford University in Britain.

We are joined by Dr. Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health who followed up in a second statement on Friday around the department’s “excitement” on the drug that is, in fact, manufactured in South Africa.

SA Teen Entrepreneur-Youth Day (16th June 2020)

14 June 2020 11:11 PM

Lydia Zingoni, Founder and Director: SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation on the exciting NPO SA Teen entrepreneur Trust that has a number of programs that are aimed at teens and in particular those in High Schools and outside this framework, focusing on instilling a culture of entrepreneurship and Community Entrepreneurs societies.

Former SARS boss hits center of "rogue unit" storm

14 June 2020 10:53 PM

Tell all interview with Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS  Boss: Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tabaco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade, hits center of "rogue unit" storm calling on police and prosecutors to act against spies, journalists and players in the tobacco industry he implicated in serious criminal conduct in 2014.

Professor part of history after covid-19 RNA extracted

14 June 2020 10:38 PM

Prof Anthony Turton, Professor of Environmental Management: Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) made history in South Africa last week becoming the first to extract COVID-19 RNA from various sewage samples in the country.

Covid SA 100 Days Reflections – Today into the future

14 June 2020 10:37 PM

Professor Francois Venter, senior member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) | Head of the Ezintsha health unit at the University of the Witwatersrand in reflection of Covid-19 since the first positive case to hit SA, (100 days marking Friday 12th June), and the future, which is now calling to stop mass Covid-19 testing from top Ministerial Advisory Committee and scientists.

Collins Khosa and George Floyd #BlackLivesMatterSA in SA

7 June 2020 11:42 PM

Crossing over to Los Angeles, XPat Bradley Steyn, Anti-Apartheid Struggle Hero | Geo-political Risk and National Security expert | Author: The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit who was shot in last week’s LA rally, joined by Siya Jentile, Chairperson of NotInMyName who kicked off SA protests on Friday against law enforcement brutality on the uprising of international as well as local protests now specifically around South Africa’s dark history.

