The voice of 702 – 40 years young today

Landa Mabenge, alumnus of the Prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, TedX speaker of "Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph’ is the first known transgender man in South Africa to successfully motivate a medical aid for the payment of his gender alignment surgeries.



We celebrate Landa as we celebrate the month of Pride which went virtually viral across the globe yesterday, Saturday 27th June 2020 under the hashtag #GlobalPride2020.

arrow_forward