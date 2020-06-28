Leading team of innovators develop Real Global Solutions to help the post-pandemic world

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says SA braces for an anticipated spike in positive cases 'during the latter winter months'. 28 June 2020 9:10 PM
Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries The association said the regulations in their current form will lead to the implosion of the sector as patrons have a culture of h... 28 June 2020 6:15 PM
Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch said taxis will carry passengers at full capacity and will also resume interprovincial travel... 28 June 2020 5:02 PM
View all Local
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
View all Politics
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
arrow_forward
Leading team of innovators develop Real Global Solutions to help the post-pandemic world

Leading team of innovators develop Real Global Solutions to help the post-pandemic world

28 June 2020 10:53 PM

Coenie Middel, Middel & Partners founder and Chairman on the team that has worked together since March 20 to address the global challenges presented by the pandemic ensuring that countries, which may be at different stages of the spread of the disease, can learn from each other via the structured FORTH Innovation method.


More episodes from Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks

Global Pride Month 2020 celebrates historic South African

28 June 2020 11:53 PM

Landa Mabenge, alumnus of the Prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, TedX speaker of  "Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph’ is the first known transgender man in South Africa to successfully motivate a medical aid for the payment of his gender alignment surgeries.

We celebrate Landa as we celebrate the month of Pride which went virtually viral across the globe yesterday, Saturday 27th June 2020 under the hashtag #GlobalPride2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Smoke this South Africa - The only country under tobacco ban

28 June 2020 10:46 PM

Yusuf Abramjee, Director: Justice SA (TJSA) accuses Government of “running away from justice” after British American Tobacco (BATSA), cigarette ban case was not only dismissed with costs this past week but postponed to August. The Government welcomed the judgments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 socio-economic relief “sovereign debt crisis”

28 June 2020 10:45 PM

Dick Forslund, Senior Economist at the alternative information and development center (AIDC) ¦ Member of the budget justice coalition (BJC), follows up on last week’s Supplementary Budget announced by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, stating that the evidence shows that the government has failed to live up to COVID-19 socio-economic relief promises.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The voice of 702 – 40 years young today

28 June 2020 10:43 PM

Long-John Berksie’ or Berksie, John Berks, inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and honored with a lifetime achievement award, joins us for a fun forty years flashback to celebrate SA’s first talk radio station’s as it hits it’s big 40th birthday today and the 'power of the spoken word.'

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#LearnerHusband

21 June 2020 11:29 PM

Stuart Taylor, Award winning stand up comedian, MC, entertainer, magician, actor and tv host on his latest on line Father’s Day show #LearnerHusband for some Father’s Day fun insights into the man brain.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WTF: Still Human

21 June 2020 11:25 PM

Brad Shorkend - Co-Chief Executive Officer: ‘STILL HUMAN’ ...agitator, thought provoker, executive and business wingman, high performance junkie, leader, entrepreneur, innovator & curiosity bad-ass on his latest talk ‘WTF’ –and as based on his book,  ‘Still human’ as we ask ‘What the Future?’

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Future Fathers

21 June 2020 11:20 PM

Endorsed by Siya Kolisi, we are joined by co-founders of #BoysForAction, both 18 years old Daanyaal Ballim, depth head boy of st John’s college and Wanagwa Nyasulu, Executive Head of Student Wellness of St Stithians college on an initiative that stretches across nine South African boys schools to unite against  GBV for a proudly SA Father’s Day.

Follow and get involved with BoysForAction:

insta - boysforaction_
Twitter - boysforaction
boysforaction1@gmail.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business as usual? ‘Advanced level 3’ lock down

21 June 2020 11:16 PM

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Small Business Development on the impact, strategy, and objectives moving forward nearly three months later for South Africa’s small business shutdown now being moved into an advanced level 3.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 miracle: Dexamethasone

21 June 2020 9:40 PM

Story of the week if not 2020, is the breakthrough Covid-19 Dexamethasone RECOVERY trial treatment discovered by Oxford University in Britain.

We are joined by Dr. Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health who followed up in a second statement on Friday around the department’s “excitement” on the drug that is, in fact, manufactured in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity

World Local

Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin

Local

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

Local

EWN Highlights

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

We're out! Public Enterprises withdraws from SAA restructuring forum

28 June 2020 4:31 PM

KZN Health still waiting for ventilators ordered in March as it only has 200

28 June 2020 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA