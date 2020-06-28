Leading team of innovators develop Real Global Solutions to help the post-pandemic world

Coenie Middel, Middel & Partners founder and Chairman on the team that has worked together since March 20 to address the global challenges presented by the pandemic ensuring that countries, which may be at different stages of the spread of the disease, can learn from each other via the structured FORTH Innovation method.
Landa Mabenge, alumnus of the Prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, TedX speaker of "Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph’ is the first known transgender man in South Africa to successfully motivate a medical aid for the payment of his gender alignment surgeries.
We celebrate Landa as we celebrate the month of Pride which went virtually viral across the globe yesterday, Saturday 27th June 2020 under the hashtag #GlobalPride2020.
Yusuf Abramjee, Director: Justice SA (TJSA) accuses Government of “running away from justice” after British American Tobacco (BATSA), cigarette ban case was not only dismissed with costs this past week but postponed to August. The Government welcomed the judgments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dick Forslund, Senior Economist at the alternative information and development center (AIDC) ¦ Member of the budget justice coalition (BJC), follows up on last week’s Supplementary Budget announced by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, stating that the evidence shows that the government has failed to live up to COVID-19 socio-economic relief promises.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Long-John Berksie’ or Berksie, John Berks, inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and honored with a lifetime achievement award, joins us for a fun forty years flashback to celebrate SA’s first talk radio station’s as it hits it’s big 40th birthday today and the 'power of the spoken word.'
Stuart Taylor, Award winning stand up comedian, MC, entertainer, magician, actor and tv host on his latest on line Father’s Day show #LearnerHusband for some Father’s Day fun insights into the man brain.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brad Shorkend - Co-Chief Executive Officer: ‘STILL HUMAN’ ...agitator, thought provoker, executive and business wingman, high performance junkie, leader, entrepreneur, innovator & curiosity bad-ass on his latest talk ‘WTF’ –and as based on his book, ‘Still human’ as we ask ‘What the Future?’LISTEN TO PODCAST
Endorsed by Siya Kolisi, we are joined by co-founders of #BoysForAction, both 18 years old Daanyaal Ballim, depth head boy of st John’s college and Wanagwa Nyasulu, Executive Head of Student Wellness of St Stithians college on an initiative that stretches across nine South African boys schools to unite against GBV for a proudly SA Father’s Day.
Follow and get involved with BoysForAction:
insta - boysforaction_
Twitter - boysforaction
boysforaction1@gmail.com
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Small Business Development on the impact, strategy, and objectives moving forward nearly three months later for South Africa’s small business shutdown now being moved into an advanced level 3.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Story of the week if not 2020, is the breakthrough Covid-19 Dexamethasone RECOVERY trial treatment discovered by Oxford University in Britain.
We are joined by Dr. Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health who followed up in a second statement on Friday around the department’s “excitement” on the drug that is, in fact, manufactured in South Africa.