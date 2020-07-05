Proposed 'intermittent' hard lock-down – 100-day lock-down landmark later

Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson for Gauteng Government on yesterday's meeting with the Gauteng Executive Council to discuss possible state of emergency interventions in the follow up to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s proposal for an 'intermittent' hard lock-down as South Africa swiftly snakes up to 20 000 cases. Yesterday, Saturday, 4th July 2020, hitting the 100-day lock-down landmark.
Jonny Steinberg, Professor of African Studies at Oxford and award-winning author on his recent win, the Recht Malan 2020 Prize for One Day in Bethlehem described by Judge Dennis Davis as “luminously revealing the depressing reality of the country’s criminal justice system.”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Samantha Cowen, Bestselling Author, Recovery Coach, Broadcaster and Speaker on her latest title that uncovers a dark history at one of South Africa’s leading boys' school, described as a searing exposé of the casual evil lurking in a community founded on fear and depravity” by Chris Gibbons.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Landa Mabenge, alumnus of the Prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, TedX speaker of "Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph’ is the first known transgender man in South Africa to successfully motivate a medical aid for the payment of his gender alignment surgeries.
We celebrate Landa as we celebrate the month of Pride which went virtually viral across the globe yesterday, Saturday 27th June 2020 under the hashtag #GlobalPride2020.
Coenie Middel, Middel & Partners founder and Chairman on the team that has worked together since March 20 to address the global challenges presented by the pandemic ensuring that countries, which may be at different stages of the spread of the disease, can learn from each other via the structured FORTH Innovation method.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yusuf Abramjee, Director: Justice SA (TJSA) accuses Government of “running away from justice” after British American Tobacco (BATSA), cigarette ban case was not only dismissed with costs this past week but postponed to August. The Government welcomed the judgments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dick Forslund, Senior Economist at the alternative information and development center (AIDC) ¦ Member of the budget justice coalition (BJC), follows up on last week’s Supplementary Budget announced by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, stating that the evidence shows that the government has failed to live up to COVID-19 socio-economic relief promises.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Long-John Berksie’ or Berksie, John Berks, inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and honored with a lifetime achievement award, joins us for a fun forty years flashback to celebrate SA’s first talk radio station’s as it hits it’s big 40th birthday today and the 'power of the spoken word.'
Stuart Taylor, Award winning stand up comedian, MC, entertainer, magician, actor and tv host on his latest on line Father’s Day show #LearnerHusband for some Father’s Day fun insights into the man brain.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brad Shorkend - Co-Chief Executive Officer: ‘STILL HUMAN’ ...agitator, thought provoker, executive and business wingman, high performance junkie, leader, entrepreneur, innovator & curiosity bad-ass on his latest talk ‘WTF’ –and as based on his book, ‘Still human’ as we ask ‘What the Future?’LISTEN TO PODCAST