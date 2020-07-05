The Parktown Boys' Tragedy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Looking at Gauteng's rising COVID19 numbers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Bruce Mellado
Today at 10:35
Unpacking government's response to GBV
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Today at 11:35
Understanding why some people ignore social distancing regulations. Ruth Ancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ruth Ancer - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:52
Sansa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
Latest Local
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections. 5 July 2020 9:31 PM
Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandem... 5 July 2020 5:28 PM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the w... 4 July 2020 4:41 PM
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80 Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday. 4 July 2020 3:12 PM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Podcasts

Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
The Parktown Boys' Tragedy

The Parktown Boys' Tragedy

5 July 2020 10:57 PM

Samantha Cowen, Bestselling Author, Recovery Coach, Broadcaster and Speaker on her latest title that uncovers a dark history at one of South Africa’s leading boys' school, described as a searing exposé of the casual evil lurking in a community founded on fear and depravity” by Chris Gibbons.


More episodes from Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks

A win for One Day in Bethlehem

5 July 2020 11:09 PM

Jonny Steinberg, Professor of African Studies at Oxford and award-winning author on his recent win, the Recht Malan 2020 Prize for One Day in Bethlehem described by Judge Dennis Davis as “luminously revealing the depressing reality of the country’s criminal justice system.”

Proposed 'intermittent' hard lock-down – 100-day lock-down landmark later

5 July 2020 9:43 PM

Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson for Gauteng Government on yesterday's meeting with the Gauteng Executive Council to discuss possible state of emergency interventions in the follow up to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s proposal for an 'intermittent' hard lock-down as South Africa swiftly snakes up to 20 000 cases. Yesterday, Saturday, 4th July 2020, hitting the 100-day lock-down landmark.

Global Pride Month 2020 celebrates historic South African

28 June 2020 11:53 PM

Landa Mabenge, alumnus of the Prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, TedX speaker of  "Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph’ is the first known transgender man in South Africa to successfully motivate a medical aid for the payment of his gender alignment surgeries.

We celebrate Landa as we celebrate the month of Pride which went virtually viral across the globe yesterday, Saturday 27th June 2020 under the hashtag #GlobalPride2020.

Leading team of innovators develop Real Global Solutions to help the post-pandemic world

28 June 2020 10:53 PM

Coenie Middel, Middel & Partners founder and Chairman on the team that has worked together since March 20 to address the global challenges presented by the pandemic ensuring that countries, which may be at different stages of the spread of the disease, can learn from each other via the structured FORTH Innovation method.

Smoke this South Africa - The only country under tobacco ban

28 June 2020 10:46 PM

Yusuf Abramjee, Director: Justice SA (TJSA) accuses Government of “running away from justice” after British American Tobacco (BATSA), cigarette ban case was not only dismissed with costs this past week but postponed to August. The Government welcomed the judgments.

Covid-19 socio-economic relief “sovereign debt crisis”

28 June 2020 10:45 PM

Dick Forslund, Senior Economist at the alternative information and development center (AIDC) ¦ Member of the budget justice coalition (BJC), follows up on last week’s Supplementary Budget announced by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, stating that the evidence shows that the government has failed to live up to COVID-19 socio-economic relief promises.

The voice of 702 – 40 years young today

28 June 2020 10:43 PM

Long-John Berksie’ or Berksie, John Berks, inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and honored with a lifetime achievement award, joins us for a fun forty years flashback to celebrate SA’s first talk radio station’s as it hits it’s big 40th birthday today and the 'power of the spoken word.'

 

#LearnerHusband

21 June 2020 11:29 PM

Stuart Taylor, Award winning stand up comedian, MC, entertainer, magician, actor and tv host on his latest on line Father’s Day show #LearnerHusband for some Father’s Day fun insights into the man brain.

WTF: Still Human

21 June 2020 11:25 PM

Brad Shorkend - Co-Chief Executive Officer: ‘STILL HUMAN’ ...agitator, thought provoker, executive and business wingman, high performance junkie, leader, entrepreneur, innovator & curiosity bad-ass on his latest talk ‘WTF’ –and as based on his book,  ‘Still human’ as we ask ‘What the Future?’

Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested

Local Business

Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday

Local

UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315

World Local

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

6 July 2020 5:29 AM

Desperate searches as dozens feared dead in Japan floods

6 July 2020 5:21 AM

Two dead, eight wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

5 July 2020 7:12 PM

