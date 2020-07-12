Covid -19 tips SA into top ten world-wide demanding clamping of lock-down

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chair of the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee | Epidemiologist and Director of the Center for the Aids Programme of Research in SA follows up on President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest breaking nation address and the severity of the situation regarding the upcoming measures to be taken.
Louw Breytenbach, Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist and social media influencer on his personal journey to break the silence and stigma around mental health matters as South Africans hit breaking point #Covid-19
Follow Louw on social media or go to louwbreytenbach.com
From domestic worker to graduate and published author, we are joined by Ntombizodwa Mahlangu on her soon to be published book inspiring others through her journey growing up in a mud hut in Tonteldoos without electricity, living in a shack in KwaMhlanga, being a teenage mother and working as a domestic worker for a feel good #ProudlySA story – at a time we need it the most.
The book will be released in August for Woman's Months via Amazon and Takealot
Follow Ntombizodwa via Twitter: NtombizodwaMer1 | Instagram: ntombizodwa281 or email: angelkazodwa@gmail.com
Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council on the measures the South African Medical Research Council were involved with to advise the government that have now determined the re-implementation the ban.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonny Steinberg, Professor of African Studies at Oxford and award-winning author on his recent win, the Recht Malan 2020 Prize for One Day in Bethlehem described by Judge Dennis Davis as “luminously revealing the depressing reality of the country’s criminal justice system.”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Samantha Cowen, Bestselling Author, Recovery Coach, Broadcaster and Speaker on her latest title that uncovers a dark history at one of South Africa’s leading boys' school, described as a searing exposé of the casual evil lurking in a community founded on fear and depravity” by Chris Gibbons.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson for Gauteng Government on yesterday's meeting with the Gauteng Executive Council to discuss possible state of emergency interventions in the follow up to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s proposal for an 'intermittent' hard lock-down as South Africa swiftly snakes up to 20 000 cases. Yesterday, Saturday, 4th July 2020, hitting the 100-day lock-down landmark.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Landa Mabenge, alumnus of the Prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, TedX speaker of "Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph’ is the first known transgender man in South Africa to successfully motivate a medical aid for the payment of his gender alignment surgeries.
We celebrate Landa as we celebrate the month of Pride which went virtually viral across the globe yesterday, Saturday 27th June 2020 under the hashtag #GlobalPride2020.
Coenie Middel, Middel & Partners founder and Chairman on the team that has worked together since March 20 to address the global challenges presented by the pandemic ensuring that countries, which may be at different stages of the spread of the disease, can learn from each other via the structured FORTH Innovation method.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yusuf Abramjee, Director: Justice SA (TJSA) accuses Government of “running away from justice” after British American Tobacco (BATSA), cigarette ban case was not only dismissed with costs this past week but postponed to August. The Government welcomed the judgments.LISTEN TO PODCAST