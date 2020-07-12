Ramaphosa puts down the bottle - Immediate ban on alcohol sales

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020
Latest Local
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the... 12 July 2020 10:00 AM
Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province. 12 July 2020 9:25 AM
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
Ramaphosa puts down the bottle - Immediate ban on alcohol sales

Ramaphosa puts down the bottle - Immediate ban on alcohol sales

12 July 2020 10:06 PM

Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council on the measures the South African Medical Research Council were involved with to advise the government that have now determined the re-implementation the ban.


Breaking the silence on mental health Covid-19

12 July 2020 11:07 PM

Louw Breytenbach, Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist and social media influencer on his personal journey to break the silence and stigma around mental health matters as South Africans hit breaking point #Covid-19 

Follow Louw on social media or go to louwbreytenbach.com

Brightness of Diamonds through Soil

12 July 2020 10:51 PM

From domestic worker to graduate and published author, we are joined by Ntombizodwa Mahlangu on her soon to be published book inspiring others through her journey growing up in a mud hut in Tonteldoos without electricity, living in a shack in KwaMhlanga, being a teenage mother and working as a domestic worker for a feel good #ProudlySA story – at a time we need it the most. 

The book will be released in August for Woman's Months via Amazon and Takealot 

Follow Ntombizodwa via Twitter: NtombizodwaMer1 | Instagram: ntombizodwa281 or email: angelkazodwa@gmail.com

#Covid -19 tips SA into top ten world-wide demanding clamping of lock-down

12 July 2020 9:52 PM

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chair of the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee | Epidemiologist and Director of the Center for the Aids Programme of Research in SA follows up on President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest breaking nation address and the severity of the situation regarding the upcoming measures to be taken.

A win for One Day in Bethlehem

5 July 2020 11:09 PM

Jonny Steinberg, Professor of African Studies at Oxford and award-winning author on his recent win, the Recht Malan 2020 Prize for One Day in Bethlehem described by Judge Dennis Davis as “luminously revealing the depressing reality of the country’s criminal justice system.”

The Parktown Boys' Tragedy

5 July 2020 10:57 PM

Samantha Cowen, Bestselling Author, Recovery Coach, Broadcaster and Speaker on her latest title that uncovers a dark history at one of South Africa’s leading boys' school, described as a searing exposé of the casual evil lurking in a community founded on fear and depravity” by Chris Gibbons.

Proposed 'intermittent' hard lock-down – 100-day lock-down landmark later

5 July 2020 9:43 PM

Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson for Gauteng Government on yesterday's meeting with the Gauteng Executive Council to discuss possible state of emergency interventions in the follow up to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s proposal for an 'intermittent' hard lock-down as South Africa swiftly snakes up to 20 000 cases. Yesterday, Saturday, 4th July 2020, hitting the 100-day lock-down landmark.

Global Pride Month 2020 celebrates historic South African

28 June 2020 11:53 PM

Landa Mabenge, alumnus of the Prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, TedX speaker of  "Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph’ is the first known transgender man in South Africa to successfully motivate a medical aid for the payment of his gender alignment surgeries.

We celebrate Landa as we celebrate the month of Pride which went virtually viral across the globe yesterday, Saturday 27th June 2020 under the hashtag #GlobalPride2020.

Leading team of innovators develop Real Global Solutions to help the post-pandemic world

28 June 2020 10:53 PM

Coenie Middel, Middel & Partners founder and Chairman on the team that has worked together since March 20 to address the global challenges presented by the pandemic ensuring that countries, which may be at different stages of the spread of the disease, can learn from each other via the structured FORTH Innovation method.

Smoke this South Africa - The only country under tobacco ban

28 June 2020 10:46 PM

Yusuf Abramjee, Director: Justice SA (TJSA) accuses Government of “running away from justice” after British American Tobacco (BATSA), cigarette ban case was not only dismissed with costs this past week but postponed to August. The Government welcomed the judgments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000

Politics

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

Local

ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID

Local

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa’s address to the nation

12 July 2020 8:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday

12 July 2020 7:32 PM

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

