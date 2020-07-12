Brightness of Diamonds through Soil

From domestic worker to graduate and published author, we are joined by Ntombizodwa Mahlangu on her soon to be published book inspiring others through her journey growing up in a mud hut in Tonteldoos without electricity, living in a shack in KwaMhlanga, being a teenage mother and working as a domestic worker for a feel good #ProudlySA story – at a time we need it the most.



The book will be released in August for Woman's Months via Amazon and Takealot



Follow Ntombizodwa via Twitter: NtombizodwaMer1 | Instagram: ntombizodwa281 or email: angelkazodwa@gmail.com