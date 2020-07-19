World Record Breaking #ProudlySA Sandwich

Danny Diliberto, Founder: Ladles of Love on how 2020 is the year that Mandela Day brought a whole city together to break a world record by making hundreds of thousands of sandwiches for people in need for 67 minutes on Mandela Day.
Ashraf Garda, Founder: Champion South Africa movement, Host of the Ashraf Garda Show & Marketing Wars Podcast, and Webinar moderator, speaker and media trainer who is also the former talk show host on SAfm Radio & Special Assignment SABC 3 has taken to social media platforms to help others by sharing his personal story of survival as a South African with Covid-19.
Walter Harry Willies, Emeritus Professor of Narrative Studies: Western Orthodox University and European American University and Founder of The Story Clinic and Complementary and Alternative Medicine Practitioner Saint du Barrys on healing the Covid-19 Story through healing your own story.
Gaurang Tanna, Project manager of CovidConnect and Head of Policy
co-ordination and Integrated Planning at the National Department of Health on the breaking new mobile technology solution that allow citizens to screen for COVID-19, support those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and anonymously alert people who may have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Gerald Chemunorwa Mwandiambira - "Mr G" - Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner on the financial fears to hit South Africans as Covid cards continue to fall across all industry sectors, begging the predominant questions: Who is being affected, what are we looking at, and where to from here?
Louw Breytenbach, Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist and social media influencer on his personal journey to break the silence and stigma around mental health matters as South Africans hit breaking point #Covid-19
From domestic worker to graduate and published author, we are joined by Ntombizodwa Mahlangu on her soon to be published book inspiring others through her journey growing up in a mud hut in Tonteldoos without electricity, living in a shack in KwaMhlanga, being a teenage mother and working as a domestic worker for a feel good #ProudlySA story – at a time we need it the most.
Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council on the measures the South African Medical Research Council were involved with to advise the government that have now determined the re-implementation the ban.
Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chair of the government's Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee | Epidemiologist and Director of the Center for the Aids Programme of Research in SA follows up on President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest breaking nation address and the severity of the situation regarding the upcoming measures to be taken.
Jonny Steinberg, Professor of African Studies at Oxford and award-winning author on his recent win, the Recht Malan 2020 Prize for One Day in Bethlehem described by Judge Dennis Davis as "luminously revealing the depressing reality of the country's criminal justice system."