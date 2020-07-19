Healing the Covid-19 Story

From domestic worker to graduate and published author, we are joined by Ntombizodwa Mahlangu on her soon to be published book inspiring others through her journey growing up in a mud hut in Tonteldoos without electricity, living in a shack in KwaMhlanga, being a teenage mother and working as a domestic worker for a feel good #ProudlySA story – at a time we need it the most.



The book will be released in August for Woman's Months via Amazon and Takealot



Follow Ntombizodwa via Twitter: NtombizodwaMer1 | Instagram: ntombizodwa281 or email: angelkazodwa@gmail.com

