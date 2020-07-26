Reflections of the Times with Justice Edwin Cameron

Frauline Mothlaga, former SAA flight attendant reformed drug smuggler turned author after twelve years as a drug mule has just release her new book, The Vow of a Flight Attendant Drug Smuggler, which will soon be turned into a movie, and how her life has now turned to world wide charity organisations, including opening her own ‘Favorline’ to raise awareness about drug trafficking and domestic violence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pieter-Dirk Uys, South African satirist, performer, author, and social activist for another special profile interview + navigating to the lighter side of life for all South Africans.
Ashraf Garda, Founder: Champion South Africa movement, Host of the Ashraf Garda Show & Marketing Wars Podcast, and Webinar moderator, speaker and media trainer who is also the former talk show host on SAfm Radio & Special Assignment SABC 3 has taken to social media platforms to help others by sharing his personal story of survival as a South African with Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Walter Harry Willies, Emeritus Professor of Narrative Studies: Western Orthodox University and European American University and Founder of The Story Clinic and Complementary and Alternative Medicine Practitioner Saint du Barrys on healing the Covid-19 Story through healing your own story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gaurang Tanna, Project manager of CovidConnect and Head of Policy
co-ordination and Integrated Planning at the National Department of Health on the breaking new mobile technology solution that allow citizens to screen for COVID-19, support those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and anonymously alert people who may have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Danny Diliberto, Founder: Ladles of Love on how 2020 is the year that Mandela Day brought a whole city together to break a world record by making hundreds of thousands of sandwiches for people in need for 67 minutes on Mandela Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gerald Chemunorwa Mwandiambira - “Mr G” - Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner on the financial fears to hit South Africans as Covid cards continue to fall across all industry sectors, begging the predominant questions: Who is being affected, what are we looking at, and where to from here?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Louw Breytenbach, Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist and social media influencer on his personal journey to break the silence and stigma around mental health matters as South Africans hit breaking point #Covid-19
Follow Louw on social media or go to louwbreytenbach.com
From domestic worker to graduate and published author, we are joined by Ntombizodwa Mahlangu on her soon to be published book inspiring others through her journey growing up in a mud hut in Tonteldoos without electricity, living in a shack in KwaMhlanga, being a teenage mother and working as a domestic worker for a feel good #ProudlySA story – at a time we need it the most.
The book will be released in August for Woman's Months via Amazon and Takealot
Follow Ntombizodwa via Twitter: NtombizodwaMer1 | Instagram: ntombizodwa281 or email: angelkazodwa@gmail.com