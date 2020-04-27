Why walk when you can soar? Lessons from a quad and how to cope with lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19 Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura. 30 April 2020 4:14 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg. 30 April 2020 10:49 AM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 30 April 2020 6:16 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
Why walk when you can soar? Lessons from a quad and how to cope with lockdown

Why walk when you can soar? Lessons from a quad and how to cope with lockdown

Tracy Todd, inspirational speaker and author of ''brave lotus flower rides the dragon', who landed up in a permanent physical lock-down when she was paralyzed from the neck down in an accident with no chance of ever going back to "normal" inspires, motivates and guides South Africans to what will in fact just be their temporary new normal in the Stayhome lock-down.

www.tracytodd.co.za

www.tracytodd.co.za



The Awakening and more Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories

27 April 2020 12:04 AM

Is this the New World Order for digital footprints?

Believe it or Not!

Although we tread lightly with what is an extremely serious if not sensitive subject, we delve a little deeper into conspiracy theory conversations #Covid-19 for something completely different with Ian Dobson, Founder: Truth-Seekers SA.

Contact: 083 880 2378 | venus196777@icloud.com 

www.truthseekers.joburg

Turning wooden spoons to gold

26 April 2020 11:53 PM

In spite of the impact for restaurants world-wide, Chef Wynand du Plessis, owner of Extreem Kwizeen in Cape Town’s Mowbray and Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef decided to turn wooden spoons to gold by inspiring Chefs to don their whites to feed the hungry for this week’s #ProudlySA story, calling on other SA restaurateurs to do the same. 

It started with a decision to donate the 300 litres of spare soup in his freezer to the needy on day four of lockdown.

To get involved with Soupathon 1,000 contact soup@extreem.co.za | 021 447 5774

https://www.facebook.com/extreemkwizeen/

http://www.extreem.co.za

HSRC - The impact of COVID-19 South Africa and lock-down lift

26 April 2020 9:58 PM

Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division in the HSRC and study Strategic Leader on the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) second part of the public perception survey on the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans released today by Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the implications as South Africa gears up to stage 4 lock-down lift

Ánd now?

19 April 2020 10:18 PM

Comedians Nik Rabinowitz & Rob Van Vuuren give us the lighter side of the #Lockdown as based on their new weekly podcast that navigates through life, family, comedy and more against the backdrop of a world gone mad.

Follow them here: https://podcasts.apple.com/za/podcast/and-now-podcast/id1505356200

Death by Covid or hunger?

19 April 2020 10:18 PM

Adv. Rod Solomons, Convenor: SA1ST Forum on different approaches to deal with the food crisis - the new trending plight VS Covid-19 for South Africans as lock-down hunger begins to drive vulnerable people to desperation.

Life and Death in a SA Prison

13 April 2020 11:20 PM

Ruth Hopkins, author and investigative journalist

Shout for Masks

13 April 2020 10:30 PM

Danny K  & Kabelo Mabalane 

Analysis of COVID-19 in the media and the spread of fake news

13 April 2020 10:27 PM

Khaya Khumalo  - eNCA Journalist 

'UFO contacts in Brazil' - highest UFO incidence in the world

12 April 2020 11:26 PM

Thiago Ticchetti, Co-editor and columnist for UFO Truth magazine and Presidente: Comissão Brasileira de Ufólogos (CBU)

