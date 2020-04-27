HSRC - The impact of COVID-19 South Africa and lock-down lift

Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division in the HSRC and study Strategic Leader on the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) second part of the public perception survey on the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans released today by Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the implications as South Africa gears up to stage 4 lock-down lift
Is this the New World Order for digital footprints?
Believe it or Not!
Although we tread lightly with what is an extremely serious if not sensitive subject, we delve a little deeper into conspiracy theory conversations #Covid-19 for something completely different with Ian Dobson, Founder: Truth-Seekers SA.
Contact: 083 880 2378 | venus196777@icloud.com
www.truthseekers.joburg
In spite of the impact for restaurants world-wide, Chef Wynand du Plessis, owner of Extreem Kwizeen in Cape Town’s Mowbray and Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef decided to turn wooden spoons to gold by inspiring Chefs to don their whites to feed the hungry for this week’s #ProudlySA story, calling on other SA restaurateurs to do the same.
It started with a decision to donate the 300 litres of spare soup in his freezer to the needy on day four of lockdown.
To get involved with Soupathon 1,000 contact soup@extreem.co.za | 021 447 5774
https://www.facebook.com/extreemkwizeen/
http://www.extreem.co.za
Tracy Todd, inspirational speaker and author of ‘’brave lotus flower rides the dragon’, who landed up in a permanent physical lock-down when she was paralyzed from the neck down in an accident with no chance of ever going back to “normal” inspires, motivates and guides South Africans to what will in fact just be their temporary new normal in the Stayhome lock-down.
www.tracytodd.co.za
Comedians Nik Rabinowitz & Rob Van Vuuren give us the lighter side of the #Lockdown as based on their new weekly podcast that navigates through life, family, comedy and more against the backdrop of a world gone mad.
Follow them here: https://podcasts.apple.com/za/podcast/and-now-podcast/id1505356200
Adv. Rod Solomons, Convenor: SA1ST Forum on different approaches to deal with the food crisis - the new trending plight VS Covid-19 for South Africans as lock-down hunger begins to drive vulnerable people to desperation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ruth Hopkins, author and investigative journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Danny K & Kabelo MabalaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Khaya Khumalo - eNCA JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thiago Ticchetti, Co-editor and columnist for UFO Truth magazine and Presidente: Comissão Brasileira de Ufólogos (CBU)LISTEN TO PODCAST