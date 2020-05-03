The President's Keepers

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:13
Update on Absa's payment relief
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Bongiwe Gangeni - Deputy Chief Executive for Absa Retail and Relationship Banking
Today at 08:48
Gautrain resumes bus and train operations
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Kesagee Nayager - Gautrain Spokesperson
Today at 19:19
Business Book Review: GET TITLE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Author Lauren Beukes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lauren Beukes - Author at ...
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Talk At Nine
The President's Keepers

The President's Keepers

Jacques Pauw, Award winning investigative Journalist | Author on the controversy that has South Africans up in smoke after the reversed cigarette sale lock-down legislation, raising old questions and claims although being disputed by the ANCWL around Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Julius Sello Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the notorious self-confessed  illegal trade cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, as highlighted in the relationship claims between all of them, (with photo’s to prove it), made years ago in his book 'The President's Keepers'.



More episodes from Talk At Nine

How to Steal a Country

3 May 2020 11:18 PM

Rehad Desai, Producer and Director | CEO: Uhuru Productions on one of his many acclaimed documentaries, ‘How to Steal a Country’ - the story of the Gupta family’s massive black owned business empire in South Africa. 

Last Rivonia Trialist standing

3 May 2020 10:20 PM

Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, South African political activist and anti-apartheid campaigner who, along with Nelson Mandela and others, was imprisoned after the Rivonia Trial.

We pay tribute to the late Denis Goldberg and to Andrew Mokete Mlangeni as the last Rivonia Trialist to tell the story.

 

Back to work readiness #Lock-Down Stage 4

3 May 2020 10:18 PM

Tibor Szana, Chief Inspector: Occupational Health & Safety on The Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi media briefing on Sunday 3rd May, in terms, of what South Africans can and cannot do as they prepare to return to the workforce from Monday 4th May 2020.

The Awakening and more Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories

27 April 2020 12:04 AM

Is this the New World Order for digital footprints?

Believe it or Not!

Although we tread lightly with what is an extremely serious if not sensitive subject, we delve a little deeper into conspiracy theory conversations #Covid-19 for something completely different with Ian Dobson, Founder: Truth-Seekers SA.

Contact: 083 880 2378 | venus196777@icloud.com 

www.truthseekers.joburg

Turning wooden spoons to gold

26 April 2020 11:53 PM

In spite of the impact for restaurants world-wide, Chef Wynand du Plessis, owner of Extreem Kwizeen in Cape Town’s Mowbray and Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef decided to turn wooden spoons to gold by inspiring Chefs to don their whites to feed the hungry for this week’s #ProudlySA story, calling on other SA restaurateurs to do the same. 

It started with a decision to donate the 300 litres of spare soup in his freezer to the needy on day four of lockdown.

To get involved with Soupathon 1,000 contact soup@extreem.co.za | 021 447 5774

https://www.facebook.com/extreemkwizeen/

http://www.extreem.co.za

HSRC - The impact of COVID-19 South Africa and lock-down lift

26 April 2020 9:58 PM

Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division in the HSRC and study Strategic Leader on the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) second part of the public perception survey on the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans released today by Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the implications as South Africa gears up to stage 4 lock-down lift

Why walk when you can soar? Lessons from a quad and how to cope with lockdown

19 April 2020 11:08 PM

Tracy Todd, inspirational speaker and author of ‘’brave lotus flower rides the dragon’, who landed up in a permanent physical lock-down when she was paralyzed from the neck down in an accident with no chance of ever going back to “normal” inspires, motivates and guides South Africans to what will in fact just be their temporary new normal in the Stayhome lock-down.

www.tracytodd.co.za

Ánd now?

19 April 2020 10:18 PM

Comedians Nik Rabinowitz & Rob Van Vuuren give us the lighter side of the #Lockdown as based on their new weekly podcast that navigates through life, family, comedy and more against the backdrop of a world gone mad.

Follow them here: https://podcasts.apple.com/za/podcast/and-now-podcast/id1505356200

Death by Covid or hunger?

19 April 2020 10:18 PM

Adv. Rod Solomons, Convenor: SA1ST Forum on different approaches to deal with the food crisis - the new trending plight VS Covid-19 for South Africans as lock-down hunger begins to drive vulnerable people to desperation.

Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

Business Local

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

Politics

COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded

World Local

Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million amid underreporting fears

4 May 2020 7:46 AM

Legal action looms over government's U-turn on cigarette sales

4 May 2020 7:33 AM

Non-compliance with lockdown regulations won’t be tolerated, warns MEC Mazibuko

4 May 2020 6:34 AM

