Sustainability: Why are waste pickers important

Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
Dr Trevor McIntyre, Zoologist and Otter researcher
Refiloe Mpakanyane and CSI Conservationist, Tim Neary are joined on the line by Author of ‘Garden Birds in Southern Africa’ as South Africans are seeing the proliferate return of birds in their gardensLISTEN TO PODCAST
We all start by wanting to save the planet and yet we end up documenting its collapse moment by moment……. but has it always been the same?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor of Plant Science at Stellenbosch University, Prof Nokwanda Makunga on tips of how to start creating a healing garden and explores the herbs/plants that should be in a healing garden.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author of Wildlife of Namibia a photographic guide, Neil Macleod joins Tim Neary and Refiloe Mpakanyane as they take look at wildlife in Namibia and the country in generalLISTEN TO PODCAST
