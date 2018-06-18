Ethiopian Airports are like the foyer of a country

Kieno Kammies speaks to Lee Kasumba, broadcaster and podcast host
Bruce Whitfield asks Lee Kasumba (Africa Connected) to recap her visit to Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane speaks to Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast hostLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nollywood is the 3rd largest film industry in the world and Nigeria's 2nd largest employer. Bruce Whitfield talks to Lee Kasumba.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast hostLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Africa Connected correspondent Lee Kasumba on the phone from Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s Rivers State.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast hostLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kasumba, who is on a fact-finding mission in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast hostLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa Connected host Lee Kasumba, who recaps her adventure in Mozambique’s port city Beira.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba who is wrapping up her fact-finding mission in Mozambique’s central port city of Beira.LISTEN TO PODCAST