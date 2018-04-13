Streaming issues? Report here
Podcasts

Africa Connected
arrow_forward
Nikiwe heads to Kampala in Uganda (and she needs your ideas)

Nikiwe heads to Kampala in Uganda (and she needs your ideas)

13 April 2018 2:24 PM


More episodes from Africa Connected

Nigeria is oil. But it's also agriculture and, of course, Nollywood

29 August 2018 7:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Lee Kasumba (Africa Connected) to recap her visit to Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lee Kasumba is leaving Port Harcourt

23 August 2018 8:15 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nollywood has become Nigeria’s second largest employer

22 August 2018 7:11 PM

Nollywood is the 3rd largest film industry in the world and Nigeria's 2nd largest employer. Bruce Whitfield talks to Lee Kasumba.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lee Kasumba is still in Port Harcourt

22 August 2018 8:12 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nigeria is, as you know, all about oil. It’s also about ‘palm oil’

21 August 2018 7:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Africa Connected correspondent Lee Kasumba on the phone from Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s Rivers State.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lee in the capital of gas and oil Nigeria

21 August 2018 8:12 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Port Harcourt is the capital of Nigerian oil and gas'

20 August 2018 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kasumba, who is on a fact-finding mission in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lee isn’t going to Lagos or even Abuja. Here's why...

16 August 2018 8:03 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How booming Beira is readying to become one of Mozambique's commercial capitals

25 July 2018 7:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa Connected host Lee Kasumba, who recaps her adventure in Mozambique’s port city Beira.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

So long, Beira! And thanks for all the seafood!

18 July 2018 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba who is wrapping up her fact-finding mission in Mozambique’s central port city of Beira.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

