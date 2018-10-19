Set The Agenda- SCOAN Update

Nigeria journalist Solomon Ashoms on SCOAN update.
Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories, it’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode John Perlman catches up with our 3rd winner, Lerato Dontache who runs Nxatel, a cloud communication platform which allows you to make calls with your landline number on a cell phone, desk phone or computer, or any internet medium via their cloud-hosted PBX functionality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Miranda JordanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chrispin PhiriLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Loren, Mother of the twinsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: William SegodishoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African ConstitutionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sherry SaltzmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST