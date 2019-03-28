65 Johannesburg school pupils squashed into 26-seater minibus taxi

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 10:45
Alternative to Salary Advances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Ward
Today at 11:05
GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Latest Local
'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate' Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan explains SA halting of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 8 February 2021 1:22 PM
8 people die in MP floods, CoGTA warns toll could rise as heavy rains continue The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique. Five... 7 February 2021 11:32 AM
Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding The power utility says its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered. 7 February 2021 8:24 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:28 AM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
65 Johannesburg school pupils squashed into 26-seater minibus taxi

65 Johannesburg school pupils squashed into 26-seater minibus taxi

28 March 2019 3:33 PM

Guest: Wayne Minnaar, JMPD spokesperson


Feedback from Nxatel

28 October 2020 3:51 PM

Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories, it’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode John Perlman catches up with our 3rd winner, Lerato Dontache who runs Nxatel, a cloud communication platform which allows you to make calls with your landline number on a cell phone, desk phone or computer, or any internet medium via their cloud-hosted PBX functionality.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women & Men Against Child Abuse

28 August 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Rape Laws Campaign

28 August 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sim twins Update

28 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Loren, Mother of the twins 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

William Segodisho Update

28 August 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: William Segodisho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating women with Rosie Motene

28 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order

28 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dischem Foundation

28 August 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Sherry Saltzman 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC on Nathaniel Julies

28 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family

28 August 2020 3:32 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

Local

2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus

Local

'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'

Local Politics

AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela

Local

EWN Highlights

Woman who lost son, husband in Vanderbijlpark shooting wants answers

8 February 2021 7:57 PM

PSA: Govt must go to India and get back the money paid for vaccines

8 February 2021 7:49 PM

Judgment in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency appeal case reserved

8 February 2021 6:33 PM

