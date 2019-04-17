District Six Court Case

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:23
Talks of the levels being eased and the booze ban being lifted, Prof parry gives us reasons why and if we are indeed ready for this:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
125
Today at 12:23
Is there an Animal Ivermectin shortage? - SAVA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
125
Today at 12:27
President Ramaphosa addresses NEDLAC on economic recovery- Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:27
Were the Cuban Covid-19 drugs confiscated? - SANDF responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Siphiwe Dlamini
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Siphiwe Dlamini
125
Today at 12:28
Public school teachers return to work, dealing with COVID-19 loss of colleagues
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson
125
Today at 12:37
The Commission will hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the former Chairperson of Standing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
Why didn't SAPS enforce regulations on the beach?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
125
Today at 12:40
In the pursuit of herd immunity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wim Delva
Guests
Wim Delva
125
Today at 12:41
Jacob Zuma openly defies Zondo commission, says he is ready to be jailed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Mokgoro says serving NW residents remains his priority
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West
Guests
Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West
125
Today at 12:45
Open letter: SA People's Vaccine Campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
125
Today at 12:52
Could a Reddit war come to the JSE?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
125
Today at 12:52
Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
125
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
125
Today at 13:40
Food - Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in CT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siba Mtongana
Guests
Siba Mtongana
125
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
125
Today at 14:40
The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Beryl Eichenberger
Guests
Beryl Eichenberger
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
125
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Stevens - founded Geneva Network in 2015
Guests
Philip Stevens - founded Geneva Network in 2015
125
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:50
Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent
Guests
Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent
125
Today at 16:05
Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Redi Tlhabi
Guests
Redi Tlhabi
125
Today at 16:20
Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer
125
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Guests
Juliet McGuire
125
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 17:20
Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
Guests
Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 17:45
Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up