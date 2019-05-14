Child Trafficking in Johannesburg CBD

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 11:20
ANC reacts to Cape Town beach protests
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
125
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
125
Today at 12:05
South Africa's vaccines are on the way. What will happen when it gets here?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:15
Having vaccine arrive doesn't mean that the epidemic will be suddenly switched off.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
125
Today at 12:15
Legal implications: Matric Rage super spreaders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
125
Today at 12:23
Is there an Animal Ivermectin shortage? - SAVA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
125
Today at 12:27
Were the Cuban Covid-19 drugs confiscated? - SANDF responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Siphiwe Dlamini
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Siphiwe Dlamini
125
Today at 12:37
Why didn't SAPS enforce regulations on the beach?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
125
Today at 12:40
In the pursuit of herd immunity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wim Delva
Guests
Wim Delva
125
Today at 12:45
Open letter: SA People's Vaccine Campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
125
Today at 13:40
Food - Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in CT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siba Mtongana
Guests
Siba Mtongana
125
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
125
Today at 14:40
The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Beryl Eichenberger
Guests
Beryl Eichenberger
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up