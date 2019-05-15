Transnet acting CEO testifies at Zondo Commission

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Prostate cancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
David Lucas
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
David Lucas
Today at 12:05
Ramaphosa drops alcohol sales ban, opens beaches and eases curfew: Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:05
Reax to Cyril speech
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:10
Level 3: A step too far or not far enough?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management
Guests
Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management
Today at 12:10
Alcohol sales now permitted - South African Agri Intiative responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)
Today at 12:15
BioVac: The company that will store and distribute SA’s Covid vaccine on The Bongani Bingwa Show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Beach protestors happy that ban has been lifted
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent van der - Founder and spokesperson at Ride to Freedom
Guests
Brent van der - Founder and spokesperson at Ride to Freedom
Today at 12:23
Inoculated expats urge South Africans to take covid-19 vaccines.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
NICD report: 2 people went to rage knowing they were positive
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 12:27
KZN scientist finds new way of growing new Covid-19 variant in groundbreaking research.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sandile Cele, Medical student at the University of KZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine.
Guests
Sandile Cele, Medical student at the University of KZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine.
Today at 12:27
Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:37
.The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the Former Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Ms Zukiswa Rantho with AUDIO
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Forensics for justice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan
Today at 12:40
This is how SAPS should have enforced regulations on the beach - security expert explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 12:41
ECD centers:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ruby Motaung - Executive Director For Training and Resources in early Education.
Guests
Ruby Motaung - Executive Director For Training and Resources in early Education.
Today at 12:45
Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - MAtrics back from Antarctica
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
Guests
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
Today at 13:33
Travel - Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
Guests
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Du Preez
Guests
Sally Du Preez
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
