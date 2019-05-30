Task team appointed to deal with cases of sexual harrassment in universities

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Liana Roodt
Today at 14:35
The Dischem Brain of 702
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 14:42
Unplugged: Thando
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zuma & Malema tea party
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:10
Spike in muggings on Golden Arrow buses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 15:16
EWN: SIU probing contracts worth R13.3 BN
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Black business and profitable shares of vaccine rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - Business analyst
Today at 15:40
Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Henrey Joseph - Owner of McD
Today at 15:50
Protecting public transport from the virus & financial collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ayanda-Allie Paine, The Transport Minister's Spokesperson
Today at 15:50
GroundUP: PRASA chair Leonard Ramatlakane gets the facts wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent - Reporter - GroundUp
Today at 16:05
Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 16:10
SIU report lifts lid on PPE tender scandal: Millions stolen by government officials
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
South African researchers welcome Covid vaccine findings by Russia’s Sputnik V
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:55
Muso and singer Alistair Izobell hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alistair Izobell
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
[Analysis] The tea party between Zuma and Malema
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Today at 17:20
DM OP-ED: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aninka Claassens - Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Preen - lead singer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Tapi Tapi Homemade African Ice-cream
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr. Tapiwa Guzha
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world' Department of Health has refused to acknowledge that it could be that the death toll is underreported, says a News24 journalist. 5 February 2021 2:13 PM
SAA employees were supposed to have been paid in January - DPE Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains the payment debacle and Putco MD says they are retrenching 241 people. 5 February 2021 12:25 PM
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon until Sunday The power utility Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 12 pm till Sunday evening. 5 February 2021 9:55 AM
View all Local
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Politics
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by... 4 February 2021 6:35 PM
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients "Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist." 4 February 2021 11:44 AM
View all Business
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Task team appointed to deal with cases of sexual harrassment in universities

Task team appointed to deal with cases of sexual harrassment in universities

30 May 2019 6:00 PM

Guest: Lisa Vetten


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Feedback from Nxatel

28 October 2020 3:51 PM

Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories, it’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode John Perlman catches up with our 3rd winner, Lerato Dontache who runs Nxatel, a cloud communication platform which allows you to make calls with your landline number on a cell phone, desk phone or computer, or any internet medium via their cloud-hosted PBX functionality.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women & Men Against Child Abuse

28 August 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Rape Laws Campaign

28 August 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sim twins Update

28 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Loren, Mother of the twins 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

William Segodisho Update

28 August 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: William Segodisho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating women with Rosie Motene

28 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order

28 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dischem Foundation

28 August 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Sherry Saltzman 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC on Nathaniel Julies

28 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family

28 August 2020 3:32 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni

Politics

Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon until Sunday

Local

What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema?

Politics

SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world'

Local

EWN Highlights

5 years on and still no help for trapped Lily Mine workers

5 February 2021 2:11 PM

RTIA suspends CEO, senior officials over maladministration allegations

5 February 2021 1:36 PM

North West flash floods delay return to school for some teachers

5 February 2021 12:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA