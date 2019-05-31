Xolobeni turns on ANC

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
The re-opening of the wine industry in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Westbury
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Snowy Mattera
Today at 16:50
Telkom reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
Today at 17:10
‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Copious rain wont change SA's water supply in the long term
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
Today at 17:53
Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:09
SA corporates offloading assets to to build up cash buffers? How are business leaders are dealing with crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 18:13
MIC Commits USD10m to Knife Capital’s African Series B Expansion Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- How to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Latest Local
'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory' EWN reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the World Health Organisation briefing on COVID-19. 9 February 2021 4:27 PM
Man shot dead in Alexandra Paramedics say his body was found next to a vehicle at midday on Tuesday. 9 February 2021 3:15 PM
We have load shedding again: From 10 pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday. 9 February 2021 2:20 PM
View all Local
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge. 9 February 2021 12:40 PM
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality. 9 February 2021 7:43 AM
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Xolobeni turns on ANC

Xolobeni turns on ANC

31 May 2019 5:01 PM

Guest: Zaid Kimmie Foundation of Human Rights


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Feedback from Nxatel

28 October 2020 3:51 PM

Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories, it’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode John Perlman catches up with our 3rd winner, Lerato Dontache who runs Nxatel, a cloud communication platform which allows you to make calls with your landline number on a cell phone, desk phone or computer, or any internet medium via their cloud-hosted PBX functionality.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women & Men Against Child Abuse

28 August 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Rape Laws Campaign

28 August 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sim twins Update

28 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Loren, Mother of the twins 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

William Segodisho Update

28 August 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: William Segodisho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating women with Rosie Motene

28 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order

28 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dischem Foundation

28 August 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Sherry Saltzman 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC on Nathaniel Julies

28 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family

28 August 2020 3:32 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We have load shedding again: From 10 pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday

Local

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

Local Politics

Department of Basic Education releases 2021 academic year calender

Local

EWN Highlights

Motsoaledi mum on electoral reform until Cabinet approves new policy

9 February 2021 4:08 PM

Converse giving away R1mn towards kicking student debt in SA

9 February 2021 3:23 PM

Owner of Buccaneers Bar in EL arrested for flouting lockdown rules

9 February 2021 2:25 PM

