MTN sneaks in a price increase at the end of last month

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Du Preez
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
Today at 15:10
Cuban doctors nominated by SA for Nobel Peace Prize for Covid-19 help.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
SA Christian Forum taking Dlamini-Zuma to court over lockdown church ban
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zukiswa Rantho to testify at Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
The latest on Covid-19 figures: The ratio between positive tests and asymptomatic infections.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 15:20
Corruption counselling and Update on Truck torching case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 15:40
Back to school: Handbooks or e-books? Is there a real difference?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cathy Kell - Associate Professor in the School of Education at UCT,
Today at 15:50
Is ending anonymity on social media the answer to racial abuse?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 15:53
Flooding expected in Gauteng, heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga and Limpopo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:05
What to do about the SSA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Mzie Yawa who is the Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF.
Today at 16:20
OUTA: Liquidate SAA without delay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Kroonstaad
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 16:33
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
Parliament hearing on the Beitbridge border fence fiasco.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patricia de Lille
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: JP Landman: What's the story with SA's Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman - Political and economic analyst
Today at 17:20
The lifting of the alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 17:24
Have you spotted Pom Pom Weed?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alekzandra Mari Szewczuk, PHD student at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
South Africa's most trusted sneaker laundry service.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu - The Sneaker Shack founder
Today at 17:53
Bongani Mountain Lodge attacked and burnt to the ground
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steffen Schneier
Today at 18:15
First day of alcohol says. There is no panic buying. Customers got their fix from the black market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Solly Kramer - CEO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores
Today at 18:50
Donna Flowers keeping up with the demand of flowers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says they are keeping an eye on low-lying areas around Jukskei and Diepsloot. 2 February 2021 1:55 PM
2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities The Health Department says the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.... 2 February 2021 8:09 AM
Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana reflects on how the company will store and distribute the vaccines. 2 February 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 1 February 2021 1:09 PM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge. 1 February 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
MTN sneaks in a price increase at the end of last month

MTN sneaks in a price increase at the end of last month

14 January 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Feedback from Nxatel

28 October 2020 3:51 PM

Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories, it’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode John Perlman catches up with our 3rd winner, Lerato Dontache who runs Nxatel, a cloud communication platform which allows you to make calls with your landline number on a cell phone, desk phone or computer, or any internet medium via their cloud-hosted PBX functionality.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women & Men Against Child Abuse

28 August 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Rape Laws Campaign

28 August 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sim twins Update

28 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Loren, Mother of the twins 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

William Segodisho Update

28 August 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: William Segodisho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating women with Rosie Motene

28 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order

28 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dischem Foundation

28 August 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Sherry Saltzman 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC on Nathaniel Julies

28 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family

28 August 2020 3:32 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue

Local

Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac

Local

2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo inquiry zooms in on Parly’s role in tackling Gupta influence on govt

2 February 2021 1:53 PM

De Lille feels Scopa's displeasure over Beitbridge border fence plan

2 February 2021 12:33 PM

3 Cosatu public sector unions approach ConCourt over wage hike dispute with govt

2 February 2021 12:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA