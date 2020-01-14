Peter Moyo to appeal Old Mutual order against reinstating him

Today at 14:40 Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sally Du Preez

Today at 14:50 Music with Gaëllou Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Gaëllou - Musician

Today at 15:10 Cuban doctors nominated by SA for Nobel Peace Prize for Covid-19 help. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:10 SA Christian Forum taking Dlamini-Zuma to court over lockdown church ban Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:16 EWN: Zukiswa Rantho to testify at Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:20 The latest on Covid-19 figures: The ratio between positive tests and asymptomatic infections. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever

Today at 15:20 Corruption counselling and Update on Truck torching case Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson

Today at 15:40 Back to school: Handbooks or e-books? Is there a real difference? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cathy Kell - Associate Professor in the School of Education at UCT,

Today at 15:50 Is ending anonymity on social media the answer to racial abuse? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...

Today at 15:53 Flooding expected in Gauteng, heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga and Limpopo Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:05 What to do about the SSA? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Murray Hunter

Today at 16:10 Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Advocate Mzie Yawa who is the Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF.

Today at 16:20 OUTA: Liquidate SAA without delay! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications

Today at 16:20 My Home Town: Kroonstaad Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Max Du Preez

Today at 16:33 BRAIN OF CAPETALK Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:50 Parliament hearing on the Beitbridge border fence fiasco. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Patricia de Lille

Today at 16:55 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 News24: JP Landman: What's the story with SA's Covid-19 vaccine Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

JP Landman - Political and economic analyst

Today at 17:20 The lifting of the alcohol ban Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro

Today at 17:24 Have you spotted Pom Pom Weed? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Alekzandra Mari Szewczuk, PHD student at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 17:45 South Africa's most trusted sneaker laundry service. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lolo Ndlovu - The Sneaker Shack founder

Today at 17:53 Bongani Mountain Lodge attacked and burnt to the ground Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Steffen Schneier

Today at 18:15 First day of alcohol says. There is no panic buying. Customers got their fix from the black market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Solly Kramer - CEO at Norman Goodfellows

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores

Today at 18:50 Donna Flowers keeping up with the demand of flowers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anjelina Pinto

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...

