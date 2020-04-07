My Corona Virus story/ James Boon now clinically Corona free

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news from Deutsche Welle in Berlin with Clifford Coonan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips-The slotmachine in your pocket - the addictive nature of Tech
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze
Latest Local
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus The Health Department says 7,150 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. 29 January 2021 6:25 AM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away Among her many accolades, including various awards for her stage performances, the icon holds the Order of Ikhamanga in silver.... 28 January 2021 7:49 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
My Corona Virus story/ James Boon now clinically Corona free

My Corona Virus story/ James Boon now clinically Corona free

7 April 2020 5:57 PM

Guest: James Boon/ Covid- 19 survivor 


Feedback from Nxatel

28 October 2020 3:51 PM

Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories, it's a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode John Perlman catches up with our 3rd winner, Lerato Dontache who runs Nxatel, a cloud communication platform which allows you to make calls with your landline number on a cell phone, desk phone or computer, or any internet medium via their cloud-hosted PBX functionality.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women & Men Against Child Abuse

28 August 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Rape Laws Campaign

28 August 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sim twins Update

28 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Loren, Mother of the twins 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

William Segodisho Update

28 August 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: William Segodisho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating women with Rosie Motene

28 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order

28 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dischem Foundation

28 August 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Sherry Saltzman 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC on Nathaniel Julies

28 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family

28 August 2020 3:32 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus

Local

Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away

Local

Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Job losses on agenda at today's CWU, SABC board meeting

29 January 2021 8:16 AM

WHO confirms COVID-19 variant found in SA reported in 6 other African countries

29 January 2021 8:08 AM

Zuma likely to appear at Zondo Inquiry in February after ConCourt ruling

29 January 2021 7:52 AM

