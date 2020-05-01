Socio-economic policies the President should focus on

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop The drop comes as a result of changes in the rand/dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the price of crude oil. 1 May 2020 10:55 AM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
SA records its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour cycle Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State. 2 May 2020 8:30 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Socio-economic policies the President should focus on

Socio-economic policies the President should focus on

Guest: Duma Gqubule 



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Stand-up comedy special called In A Lonely Place on Showmax

1 May 2020 5:28 PM

Guest: Dillan Oliphant / Comedian 

SAVE YOUR FAVES WITH VOUCHERS FROM DINEPLAN

1 May 2020 5:06 PM

gUEST: Karen Hill/ Owner of Sorbet at Benmore and Morningside 

Can you move during level 4

1 May 2020 4:34 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew - Property Attorney 

EWN: NUMSA and SAACA file papers to stop SAA liquidation

1 May 2020 4:07 PM

Guest: Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN

Restaurants likely to develop and use their own delivery services due to high commission fees

1 May 2020 4:02 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

SABC launches Education channel

1 May 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Ian Plaatjies COO of the SABC  

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH VOUCHERS FROM DINEPLAN

30 April 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Divan Botha/ Owner of Whippet and Flight 

TicketPro launches Covid-Zero

30 April 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Brandon Duffield/ Managing Director at TicketPro 

Free service for indigent families qualifying for free electricity during Covid-19 pandemic

30 April 2020 3:50 PM

Guest: Alan Kodesh, CEO of Cigicell 

Tribute to Denis Goldberg

30 April 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Nicholas Wolpe | Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Tust 

Trending

SA records its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour cycle

World Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

EWN Highlights

Plato to open criminal case against Independent Media, Samwu for misinformation

2 May 2020 6:22 PM

Gauteng officials screen hundreds coming into province for COVID-19

2 May 2020 5:58 PM

Premier Winde calls for formal commemoration of COVID-19 victims

2 May 2020 5:41 PM

