Young Nurses threaten a stay away after President announces socio-economic plans which excludes them

Joanne speaks to the President of Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, Lerato Madumo-Gova on them feeling left out of the President’s socio-economic plans where they were not included. The Union accused the government to not providing PPE during the Covid-19 outbreak and not increasing their danger allowance, even though their transport fees have increased drastically during the lockdown.