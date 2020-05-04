SAVE YOUR FAVES WITH VOUCHERS FROM DINEPLAN

Today at 16:45 Rating agencies downgrades are extremely bad for emerging markets during Covi-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Misheck Mutize, Post Doctoral Researcher, Graduate School of Business at University of Cape Town

Today at 17:11 The Global Classroom launch Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Jeff Shaw, Co-Founder of The Global Classroom

Sui-Anne Maria Gill, Founder of The Global Classroom

Today at 17:20 Details for the Global Classroom Live event Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Today at 18:08 ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Miyelani Maluleke - Economist at Absa

Today at 18:15 BLSA CEO: Minister Patel trivializes business sector's crisis (Business reopening under level4) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Meryl Pick - Analyst of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 This Spar is giving its business neighbours a break by not selling stationary and frozen burgers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Theunis Muller - Co-Owner and Manager at Spar Palm Grove

Today at 19:08 Warren Buffett Hosts His First Online Shareholders Meeting The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker

Today at 19:19 Business Book Review: Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader’s Guide to the Real World, by Ashley Goodall and Marcus Buckingham The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

