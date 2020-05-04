The Global Classroom launch

Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Childline Gauteng records high number of COVID-19 information related calls The organisation says it's taken about 2,400 calls not just from children but parents who are concerned about the virus. 4 May 2020 5:07 PM
Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision. 4 May 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
Infrastructure spending a 'must do' for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
The Global Classroom launch

The Global Classroom launch

Guests: Jeff Shaw, Co-Founder of The Global Classroom

    Sui-Anne Maria Gill, Founder of The Global Classroom 



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Rating agencies downgrades are extremely bad for emerging markets during Covi-19 pandemic

4 May 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Misheck Mutize, Post Doctoral Researcher, Graduate School of Business at University of Cape Town

SAVE YOUR FAVES WITH VOUCHERS FROM DINEPLAN

4 May 2020 4:51 PM

Guest: Greg Whitfield/ Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucherplan 

Childline Gauteng see an increase in the desperation and urgency of calls

4 May 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Lynne Cawood

UN-SA appealing for funds

4 May 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Nardos Bekele-Thomas, Resident Coordinator of UN in South Africa

Amcu welcomes the labour court judgment

4 May 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Joseph Matunjwa 

Workplace protective measures as 1.5 million people expected to return to work under eased regulations

4 May 2020 4:03 PM

Guest: Sherisa Rajah, Partner ar Fasken

Trade union Solidarity on Monday laid a criminal complaint against Small Business Development Minister

4 May 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)

EWN: Workers return to work

4 May 2020 3:25 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

Stand-up comedy special called In A Lonely Place on Showmax

1 May 2020 5:28 PM

Guest: Dillan Oliphant / Comedian 

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa updates media on COVID-19 relief fund

Local

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746

World Local

EWN Highlights

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Masked and standing apart, the world creeps out of lockdown

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

