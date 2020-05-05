World Hygiene Day 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:52
Sabela's debut song- Masibambaneni
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mark Roth, Executive producer of Sabela
Today at 17:11
How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 18:09
How SARS annual tax collection target been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:13
Analysis of Sars briefing.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Today at 18:16
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa commends KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 response plan Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives updates on President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province. 5 May 2020 4:17 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
View all Local
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
View all Politics
The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survi... 5 May 2020 3:21 PM
PSC slams government for SMME payment delays PSC commissioner Moeletis Lebalo says some of the 'culprits' include health, public works and education. 5 May 2020 2:28 PM
Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 5 May 2020 9:18 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
World Hygiene Day 2020

World Hygiene Day 2020

Guest: Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson of Pharma Dynamics



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Group of South Africans who were repatriated from the United States on Sunday fell victim to what she called “a scam”

5 May 2020 4:29 PM

Guest: Patricia de Lille/ Minister of Public works 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Why South Africans need to ensure income security.

5 May 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

How red tape is hampering the hungry from receiving food

5 May 2020 4:02 PM

Guest:  Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST

EWN: Treasury and SARS brief parly on annual performance

5 May 2020 3:29 PM

Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

EWN: Ramaphosa inspecting quarantine sites in KZN

5 May 2020 3:24 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The Global Classroom launch

4 May 2020 5:29 PM

Guests: Jeff Shaw, Co-Founder of The Global Classroom

    Sui-Anne Maria Gill, Founder of The Global Classroom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Rating agencies downgrades are extremely bad for emerging markets during Covi-19 pandemic

4 May 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Misheck Mutize, Post Doctoral Researcher, Graduate School of Business at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST

SAVE YOUR FAVES WITH VOUCHERS FROM DINEPLAN

4 May 2020 4:51 PM

Guest: Greg Whitfield/ Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucherplan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Childline Gauteng see an increase in the desperation and urgency of calls

4 May 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Lynne Cawood

LISTEN TO PODCAST

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius
Opinion

Opinion

Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing
Local Entertainment

Local Entertainment

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'
Politics

Politics

Comair to enter voluntary business rescue
5 May 2020 4:12 PM

5 May 2020 4:12 PM

WC Legislature to undergo sanitisation after ANC MPL tests positive for COVID-19
5 May 2020 4:04 PM

5 May 2020 4:04 PM

UK COVID-19 death toll rises above 32,000, highest in Europe - data
5 May 2020 3:32 PM

5 May 2020 3:32 PM

