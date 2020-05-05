Group of South Africans who were repatriated from the United States on Sunday fell victim to what she called “a scam”

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 16:52
Sabela's debut song- Masibambaneni
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mark Roth, Executive producer of Sabela
Today at 17:11
How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 18:09
How SARS annual tax collection target been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:13
Analysis of Sars briefing.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Today at 18:16
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
