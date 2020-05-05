Sabela's debut song- Masibambaneni

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ronel Kleynhans - Lecturer and Coordinator of the Honours Programme in the Department of Industrial Psychology, Facult
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
How are public and private schools tackling fees during the lockdown? Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Independent School Association of SA's executive director Lebogang Montjane explain. 5 May 2020 6:20 PM
[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece. 5 May 2020 5:07 PM
Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels? Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Daily Maverick journalist and author Rebecca Davis for more on this. 5 May 2020 4:52 PM
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
This is how SARS tax collection is impacted by Covid-19 Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, on how tax collection has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. 5 May 2020 6:44 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Sabela's debut song- Masibambaneni

Sabela's debut song- Masibambaneni

Guest: Mark Roth, Executive producer of Sabela



How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown

5 May 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Lebogang Montjane | Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa

How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?

5 May 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi/ Gauteng MEC of Education 

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

5 May 2020 4:52 PM

Guest: Thomas Savage/ Co - owner of Buns Burgers 

Group of South Africans who were repatriated from the United States on Sunday fell victim to what she called “a scam”

5 May 2020 4:29 PM

Guest: Patricia de Lille/ Minister of Public works 

Why South Africans need to ensure income security.

5 May 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand 

How red tape is hampering the hungry from receiving food

5 May 2020 4:02 PM

Guest:  Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

World Hygiene Day 2020

5 May 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson of Pharma Dynamics

EWN: Treasury and SARS brief parly on annual performance

5 May 2020 3:29 PM

Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

EWN: Ramaphosa inspecting quarantine sites in KZN

5 May 2020 3:24 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter 

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

Local

Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

Local Entertainment

Local Entertainment

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

Opinion

Opinion

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

Sars predicts rise in business rescue cases this year

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

