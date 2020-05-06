Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:53
Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana
Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel
Today at 17:11
National Command Council
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Lomax-Nixon
Today at 17:20
Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 18:09
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, while SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still banned
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says HR is compiling a list of those who were not paid their full salaries. 6 May 2020 4:22 PM
Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock. 6 May 2020 12:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
View all Local
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all Politics
R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 6 May 2020 9:07 AM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need

Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need

Guest: Colton Manuel 



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

NPOs - The Forgotten sector: Open letter to the President

6 May 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Kelly du Plessis | CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg EMS workers want full pay

6 May 2020 3:30 PM

Guest: Nthatise Modingoane | Spokesperson at City of Johannesburg

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Undocumented migrats escape from Lindela as guards refuse to work without protection

6 May 2020 3:26 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown

5 May 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Lebogang Montjane | Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?

5 May 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi/ Gauteng MEC of Education 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sabela's debut song- Masibambaneni

5 May 2020 5:09 PM

Guest: Mark Roth, Executive producer of Sabela

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

5 May 2020 4:52 PM

Guest: Thomas Savage/ Co - owner of Buns Burgers 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Group of South Africans who were repatriated from the United States on Sunday fell victim to what she called “a scam”

5 May 2020 4:29 PM

Guest: Patricia de Lille/ Minister of Public works 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why South Africans need to ensure income security.

5 May 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Politics

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

Politics Local

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

Local

EWN Highlights

Presidency employee at Union Buildings tests positive for COVID-19

6 May 2020 4:06 PM

KZN ANC vows to discipline members taking pics while distributing food

6 May 2020 3:59 PM

UK could start easing virus lockdown next week: PM

6 May 2020 3:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA