Undocumented migrats escape from Lindela as guards refuse to work without protection

Late Night Talk
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Undocumented migrats escape from Lindela as guards refuse to work without protection

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 



More episodes from The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol

6 May 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board 

National Command Council

6 May 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Tracey Lomax-Nixon 

Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees

6 May 2020 5:12 PM

Guests: Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana 

             Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

6 May 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Remko van Niekerk/ Owner of Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanley 

Update on the Ekurhuleni Food Bank

6 May 2020 4:38 PM

Guest: Mzwandile Masina 

Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need

6 May 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Colton Manuel 

NPOs - The Forgotten sector: Open letter to the President

6 May 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Kelly du Plessis | CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa 

Joburg EMS workers want full pay

6 May 2020 3:30 PM

Guest: Nthatise Modingoane | Spokesperson at City of Johannesburg

How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown

5 May 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Lebogang Montjane | Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa

Invest now to fight next pandemic, says WHO

6 May 2020 8:30 PM

Trump says coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbour' or 9/11

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept

6 May 2020 8:16 PM

