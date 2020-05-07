MTN clients hit by double-billing

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
Last day to travel between provinces
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:20
Uber East partners with Exclusive Books
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Batya Bricker GM of Exclusive Books
Today at 17:45
Gauteng Command Council Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:13
Clip of Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend responds + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Marriott - 1'36"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Gillis - CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:43
EnviroSan and JoJo partner to create a handsfree wash facility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Why you should check the fine print in your credit life policy Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 7 May 2020 4:24 PM
[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children. 7 May 2020 4:17 PM
Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics. 7 May 2020 3:39 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
MTN new billing system hits customers with double debits MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O'Sullivan says the new billing system is going to be more customer-friendly. 7 May 2020 4:31 PM
Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences 7 May 2020 3:24 PM
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Business
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
MTN clients hit by double-billing

MTN clients hit by double-billing

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

7 May 2020 4:53 PM

Guest: Doron Lockets/ Owner of Bookdealers 

Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any

7 May 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Courts prioritising cases

7 May 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri

100 Days of Coronavirus

7 May 2020 3:59 PM

Guest: Brian Pinnock, Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert

Human Trafficking hotline received high numbers

7 May 2020 3:38 PM

Guest: Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager

EWN: Gauteng Command Council Update

7 May 2020 3:24 PM

 Veronica Mokhoali/ EWN Reporter 

Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol

6 May 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board 

How the national Command center makes its decisions.

6 May 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Tracey Lomax-Nixon 

Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees

6 May 2020 5:12 PM

Guests: Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana 

             Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel

