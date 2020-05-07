Uber Eats partners with Exclusive Books

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:43
EnviroSan and JoJo partner to create a handsfree wash facility
Guests
Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
