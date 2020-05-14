EWN: Gauteng Covid-19 Update

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter
Joanne Joseph speaks to the outgoing chair of the Ecommerce Forum South Africa, Dr Adheesh Budree about the ecommerce industry being allowed to return to work, but no alcohol or tobacco products can be sold.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Hodge | Chief economist at Competition CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Samke MhlongoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Naseera Bhandia/ Owner of Little Chefs ClubLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colwyn ThomasLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mcebisi Ndletyana | Associate Professor - Dept of Politics and International Relations at University of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nadene GrabhamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST