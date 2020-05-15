The court has ruled in favour of Khosa’s family ordering the precautionary suspensions of the SANDF members accused of his murde

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night. 15 May 2020 4:47 PM
Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against those involved. 15 May 2020 1:27 PM
TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportv 15 May 2020 1:12 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients. 15 May 2020 12:50 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle. 14 May 2020 7:02 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Guest: Eusebius McKaiser



Cradle of Hope Plea for food parcels

15 May 2020 5:47 PM

Guest: Mara Glennie 

Mo Molemi on the Covid-19 frontline

15 May 2020 5:47 PM

Joanne spoke to Mo Molemi a who is strongly encouraging other artist in the hip hop industry to join other industries that can generate a longevity in income, such as  agriculture as he has seen an acceleration of his agricultural business since the pandemic started.

Krugersdorp High sets up drive-thru data centre for parents to download study material for pupils

15 May 2020 5:08 PM

Guest: Lauren Jooste-Cootsee, school’s marketing manager of Krugersdorp High Schoo

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH YOUR DINEPLAN

15 May 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: zahn Jooste/ Owner of The pink ladies and lads valet parking service 

EC's state of readiness for Covid-19 outbreak

15 May 2020 4:34 PM

Guest: Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of the Eastern Cape

South Africa rally together to raise funds for 16-day old who needs a heart operation!

15 May 2020 4:09 PM

Guest:  Dianné Becker, founder of “A little help 4 a little Heart

How Ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:00 PM

Guest: Prof Shadreck Chirikure,Professor in Archaeology at University of Cape Town

DA challenging the constitutionality of the lockdown regulations

15 May 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo

Ecommerce can now fully operate

14 May 2020 5:55 PM

Joanne Joseph speaks to the outgoing chair  of the Ecommerce Forum South Africa, Dr Adheesh Budree about the ecommerce industry being allowed to return to work, but no alcohol or tobacco products can be sold. 

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis
15 May 2020 8:12 PM

15 May 2020 8:12 PM

Zimbabwe's drought-hit Bulawayo limits tap water to just a day a week
15 May 2020 7:13 PM

15 May 2020 7:13 PM

DA: We're heading to ConCourt to stop govt becoming an authoritarian state
15 May 2020 6:47 PM

15 May 2020 6:47 PM

