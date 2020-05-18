SAA Unions have lost faith in business rescue practitioners

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Judy Brower - co-owner at wine.co.za

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39

Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral

