SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

Today at 18:39
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: How are new 4IR business model surviving in the age of Covid19
Guests
Stafford Masie - GM at WeWork South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World
Guests
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays: Kagiso Lediga
Guests
Kagiso Lediga - Comedian / Script writer& producer at ...
Latest Local
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:25 PM
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages. 18 May 2020 4:03 PM
Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted. 18 May 2020 3:51 PM
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours. 18 May 2020 1:19 PM
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible. 18 May 2020 11:26 AM
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country. 18 May 2020 8:05 AM
Help save Harvey World Travel Northcliff with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Belinda Magua says they are looking forward to starting up when the lockdown comes to the level for opening up. 18 May 2020 5:35 PM
K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 18 May 2020 9:16 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

Guest: Belinda Magua/ Owner at Harvey World Travel Northcliff 



Virtual tour of universities in SA

18 May 2020 5:37 PM

Guest:Fena Clarkson Wits Marketing Manager  

Covid-19 shedding light on how NHI should work

18 May 2020 5:25 PM

Guest: Steve Reid, Medical academic and Chair of Primary Health Care at University of Cape Town

Government's non-disclosure of locations with Covid-19 cases prevents us from protecting ourselves

18 May 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever 

Tobacco Ban has not deterred smokers

18 May 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Sam Filby, co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit

COVID-19 agricultural disaster fund

18 May 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Mr Mooketsa Ramasodi: DDG:Department of Agriculture,Land Reform and Rural Development

SAA Unions have lost faith in business rescue practitioners

18 May 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Grant Back, SAA Pilots Association 

EWN: Council of State to decide whether to save Prime Minister Tom Thabane or push him out

18 May 2020 3:34 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

EWN: Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola a political overview of his department's plan.

18 May 2020 3:25 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Cradle of Hope Plea for food parcels

15 May 2020 5:47 PM

Guest: Mara Glennie 

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing

Entertainment

There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray

Politics

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

Opinion

Crime in CT's CBD dropped 73% during lockdown - CCID

18 May 2020 5:59 PM

Amcu calls for universal testing for COVID-19 at all SA mines

18 May 2020 5:48 PM

Batohi concerned after NPA prosecutor arrested for alleged corruption

18 May 2020 5:42 PM

