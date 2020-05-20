Covid-19 shedding light on how NHI should work

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Latest Local
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks. 20 May 2020 5:27 PM
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 20 May 2020 5:04 PM
Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province. 20 May 2020 1:54 PM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Covid-19 shedding light on how NHI should work

Covid-19 shedding light on how NHI should work

Guest: Steve Reid, Medical academic and Chair of Primary Health Care at University of Cape Town



Postnatal depression concerns during lockdown

20 May 2020 5:57 PM

Guest: Dr Howard Manyonga, Head of The Birthing Team  

Angie Motshekga's back-to-school plan

20 May 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: Lebogang Montjane/ Executive Director of the independent schools association of Southern Africa 

Research shows one in three adults in SA goes to bed hungry

20 May 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder 

Facebook adding 'Shops' to let businesses sell products through the social network

20 May 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

20 May 2020 4:49 PM

Guest: Andrew Howes/ Owner at AH Photography 

Experts predict 40 000 deaths for SA by November

20 May 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Dr Gesine Meyer-Rath, Physician and Health Economist at Wits Health Consortium's Health Economics and Epidemiology Research Office

Helping Hands attempts to assist Cradle of Hope

20 May 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Willie Spies 

World Bee Day: encouraging South Africans to become bona fide bee protectors

20 May 2020 3:59 PM

Guest: Shani Krige/ Market lead for Candide

Schools reopening plan

20 May 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Dr Nic Spaull

EWN: Gauteng government checking covid-19 compliance

20 May 2020 3:23 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

Local

Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted

World Local

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

