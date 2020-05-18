Covid-19 shedding light on how NIH should work

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:08
B4SA asking for Level 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:13
online alcohol sales skyrocket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Judy Brower - co-owner at wine.co.za
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: How are new 4IR business model surviving in the age of Covid19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stafford Masie - GM at WeWork South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays: Kagiso Lediga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kagiso Lediga - Comedian / Script writer& producer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
No, face masks don't reduce oxygen in blood and won't kill you - Africa Check Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages. 18 May 2020 4:03 PM
Fathers accused of using COVID19 as excuse to not pay child maintenance Family law attorney Sandy du Plessis says there is just no remedy for the clients as the courts are unable to help. 18 May 2020 1:41 PM
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours. 18 May 2020 1:19 PM
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible. 18 May 2020 11:26 AM
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country. 18 May 2020 8:05 AM
Help save Harvey World Travel Northcliff with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Belinda Magua says they are looking forward to starting up when the lockdown comes to the level for opening up. 18 May 2020 5:35 PM
K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 18 May 2020 9:16 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!' 18 May 2020 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2020 8:20 AM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them. 18 May 2020 11:06 AM
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Covid-19 shedding light on how NIH should work

Covid-19 shedding light on how NIH should work

Guest: Steve Reid, Medical academic and Chair of Primary Health Care at University of Cape Town



Virtual tour of universities in SA

18 May 2020 5:37 PM

Guest:Fena Clarkson Wits Marketing Manager  

Government's non-disclosure of locations with Covid-19 cases prevents us from protecting ourselves

18 May 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever 

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

18 May 2020 4:51 PM

Guest: Belinda Magua/ Owner at Harvey World Travel Northcliff 

Tobacco Ban has not deterred smokers

18 May 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Sam Filby, co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit

COVID-19 agricultural disaster fund

18 May 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Mr Mooketsa Ramasodi: DDG:Department of Agriculture,Land Reform and Rural Development

SAA Unions have lost faith in business rescue practitioners

18 May 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Grant Back, SAA Pilots Association 

EWN: Council of State to decide whether to save Prime Minister Tom Thabane or push him out

18 May 2020 3:34 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

EWN: Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola a political overview of his department's plan.

18 May 2020 3:25 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Cradle of Hope Plea for food parcels

15 May 2020 5:47 PM

Guest: Mara Glennie 

