EWN: Lesotho swears in a new Prime Minister

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'. 21 May 2020 6:35 PM
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught' Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal. 21 May 2020 6:13 PM
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means The Reserve bank has cut interest rates by another 50 basis points. 21 May 2020 6:38 PM
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 21 May 2020 9:07 AM
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
EWN: Lesotho swears in a new Prime Minister

EWN: Lesotho swears in a new Prime Minister

Nthakoana Ngatane



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

EWN: Lindiwe Zulu denies telling NPOs not to distribute cooked food

21 May 2020 6:01 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Automotive industry regulations unclear

21 May 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Richard Green,National Director of SAMBRA

Police Minister Bheki Cele failed attempt to do a deal with the Khoza family through their lawyers

21 May 2020 5:25 PM

Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe

Financial Wellness Feature

21 May 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 

Save your Fave with Unique Beans

21 May 2020 4:50 PM

Guest: James Smith/ Owner Unique Beans 

Facebook in partnership with the South African National Blood Service

21 May 2020 4:37 PM

Guests: Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer at the SANBS.

                Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa

St Augustine Covid-19 probe findings

21 May 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Prof Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and Head of of department of Infectious disease at UKZN

Survey finds that 37% of South African tenants can afford to pay their rent in full under COVID-19 lockdown

21 May 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Gil Sperling, Flow co-founder and CEO 

SA Scholar Transporters Association demand support

21 May 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Xolani Masombuka, chairperson for the association in Gauteng

Gauteng's plans for schools reopening

21 May 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

Restaurant association taking govt to court over deliveries-only decision

21 May 2020 6:51 PM

No PPEs, means no reopening of schools in Gauteng, says MEC Lesufi

21 May 2020 6:27 PM

Kganyago expects economy to bounce back in 2021

21 May 2020 6:04 PM

