Demand for natural hair products increases during lockdown

Today at 18:16
Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:39
Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:43
SANBS' CEO and the corona viruss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 19:08
Why Nando's has decided to feed the vulnerable as oppose to opening their restaurants for delivery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, investigative Journalist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Poplak
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives' A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes. 24 May 2020 1:12 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system. 23 May 2020 1:58 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Demand for natural hair products increases during lockdown

Demand for natural hair products increases during lockdown

Guest: Sonto Pooe

Guest: Sonto Pooe 



Maya Spector releases album, honey and heartche

22 May 2020 6:10 PM

Guest: Maya Spector 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netflix's new South African series Blood & Water

22 May 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Gail Mabalane  and  Nosipho Dumisa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITH DINEPLAN

22 May 2020 4:59 PM

Guest: Elsabe van Aarde/ owner of EVA Beauty Aesthetics 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home schooling registration increases

22 May 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Bouwe van der Eems, Chairperson of the Pestalozzi Trust. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown regulations and the rule of law

22 May 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Dr Cathy Powell | Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hampers for Muslims families in celebration of Eid

22 May 2020 4:07 PM

Guest: Yasmina Franke, CEO of SANZAF 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wastewater Epidemiology for Covid -19 surveilance

22 May 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Dr Nonhanhla Kalebaila Research Manager in the Water use & wastewater management strategic area at the Water Research Commission

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Easing regulations puts workers at risk

22 May 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Dr Carin Runciman | Associate Professor at Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Esselen quarantine centre site visit

22 May 2020 3:29 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

Local Politics Business

Politics Local

Politics Local

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

Business

EWN Highlights

SA moves to lockdown level 3 come 1 June

24 May 2020 6:47 PM

Plans for return of grade 7 and 12 pupils still on track - MEC Mshengu

24 May 2020 6:27 PM

UPDATE: 164 workers at AngloGold’s Mponeng Mine test positive for COVID-19

24 May 2020 5:39 PM

