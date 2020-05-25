SA Singers and Orchestras celebrate Africa Day with the ‘African Union Anthem’

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
ALLOW TAVERNS TO ACT AS ALCOHOL COLLECTION POINTS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Hector Winston - Representative of the consortium of Liquor Trader Associations
Today at 22:05
AFRICA & AFRICAN DIASPORA CONFERENCE LAUNCH
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rev. Frank Chikane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies The author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's "Your View" took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend. 25 May 2020 6:26 PM
Help keep retro diner Chevy Lane open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 25 May 2020 5:03 PM
[LISTEN] Foundation launched in remembrance of baby Renesmé The 23-day-old baby passed away following open heart surgery last week. 25 May 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni looks at the announcement of moving to Level 3 and the politics around the lockdown. 25 May 2020 9:21 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme. 25 May 2020 7:28 PM
Tiger brands get mauled - and there may be significant job cuts More health issues are devouring Tiger Brands. 25 May 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane for more on this. 25 May 2020 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
SA Singers and Orchestras celebrate Africa Day with the ‘African Union Anthem’

SA Singers and Orchestras celebrate Africa Day with the ‘African Union Anthem’

Guest: Bongani Tembe, Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra CEO and artistic director 



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Covid-19 in babies

25 May 2020 5:25 PM

Guest: Dr Dave Kaplan/ Family  Doctor 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TV personality JJ Tabane obtains his PHD

25 May 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Onkgopotse Jj Tabane | Ceo,Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego Holdings

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAVE YOUR FAVE WITHD DINEPLAN

25 May 2020 4:54 PM

Guest: Trian Salamousas/ Restaurant owner  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of sanitizers on your skin

25 May 2020 4:34 PM

Guest: Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Principals return to schools

25 May 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: David De korte, National President of South African Principal's Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helen Suzman foundation want parliament to be decision makers around Covid-19 regulations not just Cabinet

25 May 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Francis Antonie | Director at Helen Suzman Foundation

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mauritius has no active Covid-19 cases

25 May 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Simon Allison

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Snow behind the dropping temperatures

25 May 2020 3:42 PM

Guest: Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After weeks of fighting Little Renesmé’s heart gave in

25 May 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: Diana Becker/ Founder of A little help for  a little heart 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story

Local

Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu

Local

I don't like what Minister Mkhize did, he personalised things - Prof Venter

Local

EWN Highlights

Spain revises virus death toll down by nearly 2,000

25 May 2020 8:25 PM

Naptosa seeks assurances on COVID-19 measures as teachers return to school

25 May 2020 8:14 PM

Sadtu: KZN DBE needs at least 2 weeks to prep for teachers to return

25 May 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA