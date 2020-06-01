Mmusi Maimane to fight schools reopening

Streaming issues? Report here
Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place? Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe. 1 June 2020 5:57 PM
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules. 1 June 2020 5:02 PM
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June. 1 June 2020 4:57 PM
Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase The Department of Energy on Monday said the retail price of all grades of petrol would increase by R1.18 cents per litre. 2 June 2020 8:41 AM
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security' AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank. 2 June 2020 7:33 AM
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership' Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once. 1 June 2020 5:12 PM
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:55 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
World Milk Day

1 June 2020 5:56 PM

Guest: Anne-Marie De Beer/ Nutritionist 

Responding to the briefing the media on the state of readiness of schools

1 June 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Paul Colditz 

Employees can refuse to return to work

1 June 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Sherisa Rajah, Partner ar Fasken 

Joburg media company offers FREE adverts for small businesses on their digital billboards

1 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Benjamin Deeb, Managing director of Yooh

Thousands join new US anti-racism protests

1 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

The rules for domestic air travel are out

1 June 2020 4:10 PM

Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

British American Tobacco SA goes to court over cigarette ban

1 June 2020 3:33 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan/ Specialist Reporter 

Naptosa responds to the reopening of schools briefing

1 June 2020 3:29 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel 

Government agrees to fund a restructuring of SAA

1 June 2020 3:22 PM

Bonga Dlulane/ EWN Reporter 

Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase

Politics

'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'

Politics

Sanef launches report of COVID impact on newsrooms

Local

Informal dwelling fire kills family of 4 in Kalksteenfontein

2 June 2020 10:19 AM

KZN health officials officially open COVID-19 quarantine site in Clairwood

2 June 2020 10:09 AM

Hundreds of SA journos lost their jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown – report

2 June 2020 9:53 AM

