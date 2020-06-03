The ANC youth league task team has called for a review on alcohol unbanning

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Show Opener
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Child Protection Week 2020: Protecting children during COVID-19 and the lockdown Joanne Joseph speaks to University of Cape Town's Children's Institute senior researcher Lucy Jamieson. 3 June 2020 5:41 PM
'There will be deliberations over draft Joburg electricity tariff increase' The City of Johannesburg is suggesting a new R200 basic charge for prepaid customers and R400 for prepaid business customers. 3 June 2020 4:33 PM
Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS Three suspects fled the scene in Chamdor after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning. 3 June 2020 2:54 PM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional. 3 June 2020 10:58 AM
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional' Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four. 3 June 2020 8:13 AM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
The ANC youth league task team has called for a review on alcohol unbanning

The ANC youth league task team has called for a review on alcohol unbanning

Guest: Sizophila Mkhize  



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

A new look at gyms

3 June 2020 5:47 PM

Guest: Johno Meintjies 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 patients cannot be forced into state quarantine High court rules

3 June 2020 5:46 PM

Guest: Alex Mitchley

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netstar install cameras to support Putco in maintain passenger safety during COVID-19

3 June 2020 5:01 PM

Guest:  Ralph Govender, Netstar regional sales manager

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Child Protection Week 2020: How do we protect children during Covid-19?

3 June 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stories of hope during COVID-19

3 June 2020 4:47 PM

Guest: Claudia Shilumani, CEO of Centre for Communications Impact

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BIO Africa Convention 2020

3 June 2020 4:29 PM

Guest: Dr. Siyabulela Ntutela

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Full refunds for UCT students

3 June 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Elijah Moholola 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Joburg prepaid price increases

3 June 2020 4:13 PM

Guest:  Nthatisi Modingoane

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sadtu, Cosatu vow to lay criminal charges should staff, pupils get infected at schools

3 June 2020 3:25 PM

Guest: Jomavon Rustin Provincial Secretary SADTU

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

Local

Unbanning of alcohol sale is an uncalculated decision - ANC youth task team

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

World Local

EWN Highlights

Snapchat curbs Trump posts for inciting 'racial violence'

3 June 2020 8:17 PM

Eskom may miss unbundling target date - CEO

3 June 2020 7:40 PM

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

3 June 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA